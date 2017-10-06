The Zeeland East Chix remain undefeated with a 50-14 win over Unity Christian.
Zeeland East 50, Unity Christian 14
-
Unity Christian earns big win over Holland Christian in OK Green opener
-
Byron Center tops Holland Christian, clinches at least a share of the OK Green
-
Hudsonville rallies for 50-48 win over East Grand Rapids in regionals
-
Unity Christian Claims District Title with Win over Holland Christian
-
Unity Christian beats Paw Paw to advance to regional final
-
-
Students plan walkout to stand for their second amendment rights
-
Muskegon wins 6th straight district championship with win over Grand Haven
-
Grand Rapids Catholic Central rallies to beat Unity Christian, win regional championship
-
Potter’s House Takes District Title From Defending Champ, Tri-Unity Christian
-
Man says ‘best mistake I’ve ever made’ led to $100K lottery jackpot
-
-
Strong start leads Coloma to quarterfinal win over Central Montcalm
-
Kent City remains undefeated with win over Western Michigan Christian
-
South Haven scores early and often in seminal win over Dearborn Divine Child