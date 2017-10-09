McDonald’s to offer Szechuan Sauce again later this winter

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. – If you missed out on McDonald’s (very) limited edition Szechuan Sauce, you aren’t alone…and you will have another chance later this winter.

The world-wide restaurant chain announced on social media that they were “humbled” by the response for the sauce and is wasn’t “cool” to have such a limited supply.

You spoke. We’ve listened. Lots more #SzechuanSauce and locations. Details soon. And that’s the wayyy the news goes! pic.twitter.com/ooIrbZBsOw — McDonald's (@McDonalds) October 8, 2017

So, they say there will be more this winter at all restaurants. Hooray!

Local spokespeople say that the McDonald’s at 2652 Alpine in Walker had a very limited supply and the restaurant on Plainfield NE only had the posters and stickers, but no sauce.