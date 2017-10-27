Tricks and tips to staying safe this Halloween

OTTAWA COUNTY, Mich. — To ensure safety this Halloween the Ottawa County Sheriff’s Department released tips for families and parents to follow this year:

  1. Make sure costumes are visible and safe.
  2. Take a photo of kids before they leave to go trick-or-treating, this will ensure that you have an up-to-date photograph in case something happens.
  3. Sign-Up for Smart 911.
  4. Never let a child go trick-or-treating by themselves, the buddy system should always be enforced.
  5. Talk about roadway safety and remind kids to look both ways before crossing the road.
  6. Have children wait to eat their candy until after you are able to check the bag. If you find any treats unwrapped and suspicious call your local police office.
  7. Fire safety is important so double check those spooky candle decorations and the flames inside your jack-o-lantern to avoid sparking a fire.
  8. Adults that are out and about, attending parties, remember don’t drink and drive.

 

