Tricks and tips to staying safe this Halloween
OTTAWA COUNTY, Mich. — To ensure safety this Halloween the Ottawa County Sheriff’s Department released tips for families and parents to follow this year:
- Make sure costumes are visible and safe.
- Take a photo of kids before they leave to go trick-or-treating, this will ensure that you have an up-to-date photograph in case something happens.
- Sign-Up for Smart 911.
- Never let a child go trick-or-treating by themselves, the buddy system should always be enforced.
- Talk about roadway safety and remind kids to look both ways before crossing the road.
- Have children wait to eat their candy until after you are able to check the bag. If you find any treats unwrapped and suspicious call your local police office.
- Fire safety is important so double check those spooky candle decorations and the flames inside your jack-o-lantern to avoid sparking a fire.
- Adults that are out and about, attending parties, remember don’t drink and drive.