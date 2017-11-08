Add your nominations in the form above. Do NOT leave nominations in the comments below.
Pay It Forward Nominations
34 comments
Sandra haney
My Brother Gerald Sleet
Sarah Harshman
My daughter deserves recognition for her paing it forward. Shes only 21 but donated hundreds of dollars of her own money , to help another person to get started in college.
Monica Styczynski
My bestfriend Frances Castillo. She is a hard worker and lost her only transportation in theft, she would help and give the shirt off her back for Anyone! So I want to help her due to she’s always helped me ! She’s an amazing mom who just needs a little relief it’s going to be okay.
Jennifer Arroyo
Carol Thomas my grandma. She is 82 years young and has done everything for her family and continues to volunteer her time to the community. She is the bravest and strongest woman I know. Angel sent from heaven who deserves something for her.
James
My wife Terry. She has been through so much lately with the number of surgeries she has had and most recent one having a benign tumor removed which could of caused nerve damage to the left side of her face..Even after coming home and getting back on her feet she manages to keep everything in orddr ,she needs to pamper herself for once
Rebecca
My mother Terri Randall because she gave up moving and starting her life without us kids, she gave that all up when… we found out my daughter has cerebral palsy. Now she works lots of hours to help me get back and forth to appointments for her and try to fix her van but it’s still about to die. I love her and I want her to know this
Sharon Abbey
My daughter Rosslyn and her girl scout troop. Are paying it forward by making blessing bags to deliver to the homeless. They are spending lots of time and energy selling cookies and asking for donations to make this possible. I have never seen so many littles girls care about their community as much as they do.
Eric Liddy
I’d like to nominate someone for person of the year. I know you guys had something on the air about it a couple of weeks ago, but I can’t find it.
The man’s name is Badge Valesquez, and he runs Bikers for Books. This man, over the past several years that I’ve known him, has done so much for advocating, and supporting children’s literacy, and continues to do so each and every day.
Lisa Cook
Dennis Kool is always offering to lend a hand any way he can.
pecynskic
My mother Dawn Lucas.
She helps so many people yet has nothing left to give. She put her life on hold after we we’re adults to help raise her grandkids, she works with disabled peopleto better their lives. She lost her life partner, Mike to cancer and everything’s been crazy since. She has hope that things will turn around for her and that’s why I want to recognize her.
Rob
My wife Laurie Gilman. She has been teaching for over 20yrs and has touched many life’s and has never ask for anything. She’s spent countless hours and money of her own to make sure her kids had what they needed because not all families can afford all the schools supplies. She also held our family together with paying all our bills while I was working in a low wage job until I was promoted. This would be one way to show her how much she means to not only me and our son but many former students. Thank you for taking the time to read this. If you meet her you will see what I mean.
Karen Wagner
I work in NORTHVIEW Public Schools in food service at Crossroads school. I fell in February, resulting in a back brace and wrist cast. All my coworkers and students have gone above and beyond to send me love and well wishes. But one of my favorite Teachers, Mrs Tami Hjelm(choir teachers) stands above all.
Last Friday she brought a Northview bus load of her choir students to my house and performed a personal concert for me right on my front lawn.😀
Talk about the love flowing and glowing from the entire performance. The surprise was so much needed, brought happy tears to my eyes and the kids all said we miss you, we love you. So, I am Nominating Mrs Tami Hjelm and her 4th hour choir kids. Northview Crossroads is all about family and love. They surely made Mrs Wagner’s day a much brighter one.💖💖💖💖💖
Jeanette Birdsell
Over the past 25 years that I have known Mary Overbeek, she has proven time and time again to be a passionate, dedicated and caring teacher, volunteer, mother, and friend.
I first met Mary when she was hired for a Young Fives teaching position in our school district. I knew immediately that she was the right teacher for the job as I listened to her experience, knowledge and love for children and their learning. Throughout her journey at Tri County Area Schools, we worked closely together to help all children succeed in many settings including kindergarten, first grade and summer school.
Mary is a highly respected, admired and requested teacher. The year my son was in her class, I learned exactly why. She loves children as though they were her own, giving them what they need to succeed in both school and life. The children in her classroom respond very well to teacher led discussions, high leveled questions and overall style of teaching. She gives children the chance to think about topics and respond. She gives them guided opportunities to work out problems using kindness and respect for others.
With a heart of gold, Mary stands above the rest! As far back as I can remember, she has shown our school family that community service is important. She has taught us to give to others by educating others about and fundraising for devastating events in the world around us from Hurricane Katrina efforts to lifelong NF1 struggles. She was also instrumental member of the Sand Lake Boosters to raise money for our students to attend field trips, add library books and provide special speakers for assemblies.
Mary is extremely reliable and is a very hard worker. She will soon be moving from our school district and state to another journey in her life. The smile on her face, the thought provoking discussions, light hearted spirit and memorable community service projects will be missed by all. The connections she has made in our community is one that will never be forgotten, just missed.
She is loved so much by so many because of the heart she shows to others through her heart felt actions. Thank you Mary!!!
Amber Okeley
My mother deserves to be celebrated. She opens her house and heart to many children in need of a place to stay. She’s adopted 4 children to keep siblings together and is in the works to adopt 3 more!!! Between her and her husband they have 16 children!! My mom has so much love for children and it’s never easy as she works a full time job, while my step dad gets his business up and running. She’s been through it all And needs a little boost of moral! I don’t know where we’d all be with out her
Christine Burd
I nominate Megan Burd who instructs zumbathons with proceeds going to the Leukemia and Lymphoma society. She is dedicated to giving back to folks who need so much . She is a full time worker , a writer, a band member and zumba instructor. My wonderful daughter is an inspiration to me and so many others.
rachel158
My friend Wayne. Would love to recognized him for bring great dad to his kids and grand kids. But for all the kindness he gives and never ask anything back. For all the support he has given me. Helping me. Treating me his hus own kids. Can’t tell how many times he has been there nit once he ask anything back. This is the guy people should be recognized
.
Jessica LaDuke
Our roommates Amy and Tom Snyder deserve this award due to the fact we have only known them for bout 6months and in that 6months they have taken us away from being homeless on topic the fact my fiance had a stroke on Feb 11th of 2018 got hospitalized and found out he had a 7mm brain aneurysm behind left eye also 2 holes in his heart and atrial fibrillation! So he no longer can work I have had a hard time finding a job and they are doing everything in their power today all bills and help w everything from medicine tony children! We are starting g to have toast for alot of assistance from people some don’t lose our place to live and they have been the best blessing we could ask for!
Debbie Patton
I would like to nominate my son Seth Walter. He is a married father of two, who works full time, but he is always willing to help others, including me–a widow. Seth is never too busy to help his family & friends. After losing his dad at 19 y.o., he has become a man his dad would be so proud of. He is amazing (not that I’m partial or anything lol).
Kim
My mom she has been there for all her volunteer work, she has put so many hrs in at my school. Basketball coaching, girlscouts,just comeing in and helping the teachers, she helps with vets, she cooks cleans and try to give her kids the little things in life. She goes above and beyond.
Udona Love
My son Carlos is a young new artist and works part time at Culver’s and is always willing to help out in any way that he can. He has even teamed up with the new resale shop Hoopla to teach art classes to small children. He definitely has a heart of gold!
Glen Bradley
I Found Your Cause
Selfless & Touching
As Well As Beneficial
To The Community.
This Is What I Forwarded
On To Fox 17 “Morning Mix”
Please Read This Entire
Email & Maybe Get Some
Airtime For This Cause.
I raise money to help send a high senior to college who may think he/ she can’t afford to.
My son Joey joined because my husband and I couldn’t afford him to go. When we brought him home to lay him to rest, a lady asked how could I send him if I knew he would die. I told her I supported my kids in whatever they did.
So, it got me to thinking how could I help a family send their child to college. With the help of the American legion, my family have sent 12 kids to college.
They get $750 the first year, if they hold a 2.0 for a second yr they will get another $750.
The donations are auction items. It’s a benefit in honor of my son who was Kia. I started it 5 yrs ago .
I Ran Across This Person On
Facebook Who Tries To Get
Donations From Area Businesses
To Help Send Students To College
Whom Might Not Otherwise Be
Able To Afford This.
When I Read Her Response To My
Question About The Reasons She
Asks The Community For Donations. The Above Was Her
Response.
I Watch Your News & Especially
You, Because Of Your Professional
Newscast You Deliver.
If Anyone In Your Organization
Could Give This Fine Cause A
Bit Of Airtime, Our Community
Would Be So Appreciative. I
Have Never Asked, And Know
Y’all Have A Bunch Going On,
However When I Read Her Response It Really Touched
My Heart. As I Hope It Will Yours.
Thank You For Taking The Time
To Read This And Share It With
The Appropriate Department Or
Person In Your Organization.
Sincerely Glen A Bradley
Question Or Concerns
616-523-6230 Or
gabradley056@gmail.com
Show quoted text
Lanette Strauss
Two of the most amazing people i have ever met Kim an Mike the founder of Have Mercy (witch is transitional housing/shelter) an amazing program they run. They have a beautiful historic house that she has turned in to a helter, for women, men an couples. They also have family units as well. They will always make room for those in need. Kim an Mike go out of there way to help every single person no matter who you are an not only do they just own the shelters they take the time to get to know you as a person. There is amazing staff that help you an your individual needs. They help get you plug in with all resources to get you on your feet. My husband an I found are selfs in a situation were we did not know what to do or were to go, who to turn to. We were homeless with nothi g but the close on my back an 5 months pregnant an not know anyone or have anyone to help. I was able by the grace of god found Have Mercy on facebook. Thats when i wrote them a message an that same night they answered my prayers an send a message back with a number to call, it was then we were put in a hotel for the night an that morning we were moving into a couple room at the shelter. That was then were we got linked up with all the agency that were appropriate for are situation. 3 months later we moved in to are 2 bedroom apartment, was able to get a vehicle an tones of clothing an shoes, personal needs. They even helped us furnish are apartment with the basics. Also got us hooked up with agency’s to help get prepared for the baby. Whatever donations are available at the time. They will split an help those who are in need. We are just one of the successful stories . They deserve to be recognised for there acted of kindness an blessing others an helping them get back on there own two feet. The only thing your asked is to pass the love an kindness on. Also to let others know about his amazing program for those in need an those who want to help give back or want to donate your love an kindness it gose along ways an changes lives. Thank you for the opportunity to a fresh start.
Megan VanDyke
Shanna Anderson Kuiper works with the homeless tirelessly buying food and donating clothing and necessary items. She battles chronic pain in the process. She steps up instantly when people are in need. She’s always raising money and collecting donations. She’s already had local news doing pieces on her efforts. Please take a look at her!!
Jason T Richey
We work at Applebee’s in Ionia and we have a patron who goes above and beyond everyday his name is Rich pergler he is a verran and everyday for as long as I can remember comes here and pays people s lunch and dinner bill everyday he is truly a blessing to have here we would like to honor him in every way possible thanks
Sara Hall
Would love to pay it forward to Faith Hospice. Kathy Babcock, I wouldn’t of made it without her. I was the caretaker for my mother in law at our home.
Kala Friddle
Bob Housekamp is a coworker of mine. He is an elderly man but he is such a kind and giving man. He volunteers on a weekly basis for a few churches in the surrounding area. He donates to those in need and gives back to the community by volunteering to clean up around buildings to make places look nicer.
Joyce A Lotridge
Anyone who gives there time and dedication to there hometown deserves recognition. Denice Ann Grace has been a life long resident of Owosso an has been a devoted docent for five years and counting. She works at Curwood Castle (the writing studio of the late James Oliver Curwood) and is an expert on Curwood. She volunteers a lot of her time researching to get all the facts and history she needs to tell his story. She even has a nickname we call her “The Castle Queen.”
April Cummings
Mt daughter deserves a payitforwsrd because she gives back to the poor & homeless in Flint Michigan. She does free haircuts & updo’s.
Daniel Peterson
Me Daniel Peterson
Chandra Potschner
Maegan Motter, my daughter. Always helping people!! Cost her life. She was murdered yesterday
Nikki L Katsma
I nominate my Mom, Judy Katsma. She dedicated her life to raising her children and caring for our Father whom became disabled and then very ill. He wanted to be home during his medical battles, so she cared for him and his every need for years until he passed away at home with us and hospice help. Sadly on Veterans day 2017, we lost our Father whom was a Veteran and worked hard the years he could. Mom now spends her days still helping family and friends, and loves spoiling her grandkids. Shes such an amazing woman and could use some awesomeness to come back her way! Thanks to all who do what they can. Things do come back around. She has always taught us ways pay it forward in any ways we can!
Bob Brenzing
Reminder…please don’t leave nominations here. Use the form above. Comments do not get submitted.