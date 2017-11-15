Bakita and Book Week 13

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich -- Bret and Jason are talking about 9 teams playing in 8 state semifinal games this weekend with the winners advancing to Ford Field.
Here is how this week's Blitz Top 10 voting went:
Bret Bakita
1 Muskegon
2 GR Catholic Central
3 Forest Hills Central
4 West Ottawa
5 West Catholic
6 Montague
7 Mona Shores
8 East Grand Rapids
9 Zeeland East
10 Kelloggsville
Jason Hutton
1 Muskegon
2 Forest Hills Central
3 Mona Shores
4 West Ottawa
5 GR Catholic Central
6 West Catholic
7 Montague
8 Harper Creek
9 East Grand Rapids
10 Zeeland East
Chris Gorski
1 Muskegon
2 Forest Hills Central
3 Mona Shores
4 West Ottawa
5 GR Catholic Central
6 West Catholic
7 Harper Creek
8 Montague
9 East Grand Rapids
10 Pewamo-Westphalia
Snooze2You
1 Muskegon
2 Forest Hills Central
3 GR Catholic Central
4 West Catholic
5 Harper Creek
6 Mona Shores
7 West Ottawa
8 East Grand Rapids
9 Zeeland East
10 Montague