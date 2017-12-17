× New whale virtual reality exhibit now open

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. — A new whale exhibit is on display at the Grand Rapids Public Museum.

You can use a virtual reality headset to look at the museum’s iconic finback whale skeleton that hangs about the galleria named Finny.

Visitors can see the whale swimming around along the ocean floor, and learn about whale anatomy.

There are also two touchscreens for visitors to use.

The exhibit is now open and is included with general admission.

For more information visit the GRPM website.