New whale virtual reality exhibit now open

Posted 5:42 AM, December 17, 2017, by , Updated at 05:43AM, December 17, 2017

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. — A new whale exhibit is on display at the Grand Rapids Public Museum.

You can use a virtual reality headset to look at the museum’s iconic finback whale skeleton that hangs about the galleria named Finny.

Visitors can see the whale swimming around along the ocean floor, and learn about whale anatomy.

There are also two touchscreens for visitors to use.

The exhibit is now open and is included with general admission.

For more information visit the GRPM website.

Leave a Reply

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out /  Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out /  Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out /  Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out /  Change )

w
Cancel

Connecting to %s