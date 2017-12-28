× Man accused of killing elderly neighbor pleads guilty

KALAMAZOO, Mich. — Todd Maneke has plead guilty of second-degree murder after he allegedly killed his elderly neighbor back in 2013.

Maneke entereda plea deal on Wednesday, according to the Kalamazoo County Circuit Court office.

In the plea, Maneke agreed to a sentence of 15-20 years in prison.

Maneke was originally on trial in September but it was declared a mistrial because some of the jurors researched the case outside of the court room.

It is unknown when Maneke will be officially be sentenced but it is expected be in January 2018.