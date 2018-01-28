Car catches fire after wrong-way crash on highway

Posted 4:18 AM, January 28, 2018, by , Updated at 10:26AM, January 28, 2018

WALKER, Mich. -- Police are investigating after a car was fully engulfed on the highway due to a wrong-way crash early Sunday morning.

This happened at 2:45 a.m. on I-96, east of Walker.

Police on scene say a woman was driving west on east-bound I-96 when she struck a barrier head on.

After she crashed, her car started on fire.

She was transported to a local hospital. Her injuries are unknown at this time.

Alcohol is believed to be a factor.

