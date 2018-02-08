Otsego woman receiving Amazon packages from a mystery sender

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

OTSEGO, Mich. -- A West Michigan family continues to receive surprise packages outside their house from an unknown sender.

Brandy Long of Otsego said the within the last few weeks, she's received multiple Amazon packages at her doorstep that she never ordered, although the labels are addressed to her.

"It was really creepy when the camera came in the mail," said Long. "[I thought] maybe someone is telling me they’re watching me."

A camera and auxiliary cord was delivered to Long's home about a week ago, and a soccer ball was shipped to her house in January from the mystery sender.

“I just moved here," said Long. "The day I closed on my house, when it was officially mine, the soccer ball was here. It was weird.”

Long said she doesn't know why someone is sending items addressed to her, and not sure if it's some type of scam or joke.

“I never order from Amazon, never have ordered from Amazon. I don’t know, it’s weird," said Long.

How the mystery sender got Long's address is unknown. She said she wouldn't be shocked if it was from social media or emails.

“Email companies sell it out to other people," said Long. "I’m sure they aren’t the only people with my address, I can imagine.”

Long said two of the packages had no return address, only her name and address. One package had a return address from a location in Kentucky, and the tracking number shows it was shipped from New Jersey. Long said she hasn't called Amazon to find out who ordered the shipped item.

A similar situation is happening to a couple in Massachusetts, where Amazon boxes are arriving without any packing slips or return addresses and are filled with gadgets such as cell phone cases and phone chargers.

While the Massachusetts family wants the packages to stop coming, Long said as long as her bank account isn't being charged, she supposes the Amazon packages can keep coming.

“Maybe I just got lucky and I’m getting free gifts for a minute.”

FOX 17 reached out to Amazon for comment but have not received a response yet.