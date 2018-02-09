Feb. 9, 2018: Mrs. Olson, Holton High School
April 27, 2018: Kathryn Baynes, Newaygo High School
May 11th, 2018: Lisle Merrifield, Grant Middle School
U.S. is averaging 1 school shooting every week this year
May 25th, 2018: Natalie Merryman, Zinser Elementary School
May 18th, 2018: Nickie Swanson, Appleview Elementary School
Mar. 9, 2018: Andy Palma, East Oakview Elementary
April 13, 2018: Danielle LaJoye, Steeby Elementary School
May 4th, 2018: Johnathan Baty, Paris Ridge Elementary
Morning Buzz: 5 things to know for May 15
Teen cited over Instagram video showing him kill duck with golf club
Mar. 23, 2018: Jill McMahon, Ross Park Elementary
Teacher accused of feeding puppy to snapping turtle in front of students
Mar. 16, 2018: Tim Roush, Starr Elementary