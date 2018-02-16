K9 Jake helps nab fugitive from Detroit

THREE RIVERS, Mich. — A fugitive from the Detroit area was arrested Thursday with the help of K9 officer Jake.

The Three Rivers Police Department were contacted by Romulus Police Department on Thursday afternoon to assist in apprehending a fugitive from the greater Detroit area.

Officers went to a residence on South Erie Street in Three Rivers where they believed the fugitive to be.

K9 Jake was eventually called in after the fugitive refused to respond to any of the officers on scene. The suspect reportedly came out from his hiding place without incident after Jake announced his presence with some barking.

The 23-year-old from Detroit was arrested and lodged on outstanding warrants.