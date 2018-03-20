Gov. Snyder signs bill increasing road spending in Michigan

Posted 10:32 AM, March 20, 2018, by

LANSING, Mich. (AP) — Michigan Gov. Rick Snyder has signed legislation to boost spending on roads and bridges.

The $175 million increase is 7 percent above existing spending. The Republican governor signed the bill Tuesday.

The move comes as frustrated motorists continue to face deteriorating, pothole-ridden roads.

Snyder and lawmakers approved a long-term $1.2 billion transportation funding boost in 2015 through a mix of higher fuel taxes and vehicle registration fees and fund shifts. But the plan is being phased in, and the term-limited governor’s infrastructure commission has said at least $2.2 billion more is needed annually.

Snyder is urging patience, saying it will take time to smooth the roads after years of disinvestment. He also says Congress should consider raising the federal gas tax and municipalities can explore local road taxes.

Leave a Reply

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out /  Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out /  Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out /  Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out /  Change )

w
Cancel

Connecting to %s

1 Comment

  • Ann

    Good deal. When highways like 96 east and west are getting bumpy, let alone our main streets through cities, it seems like we’re entering into an Eastern European bad-road situation.

    Reply