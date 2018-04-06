A unique twist on America’s favorites at 1 Bun Restaurant

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

Meatballs, hamburgers, and of course hot dogs are all served in hot dog buns so it makes sense that the restaurant is called 1 Bun Restaurant. Watch the interview to see the wide variety of tasty handheld treats you can order up at this local eatery. Plus, they have a "pickle dog" that doesn't even use a bun. They put the hot dog and toppings inside of a big, juicy pickle!