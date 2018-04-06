Meatballs, hamburgers, and of course hot dogs are all served in hot dog buns so it makes sense that the restaurant is called 1 Bun Restaurant. Watch the interview to see the wide variety of tasty handheld treats you can order up at this local eatery. Plus, they have a "pickle dog" that doesn't even use a bun. They put the hot dog and toppings inside of a big, juicy pickle!
A unique twist on America’s favorites at 1 Bun Restaurant
