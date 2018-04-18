Bill would require Michigan Medicaid recipients to work 29 hours per week
LANSING, Mich. (AP) — Able-bodied adults would have to complete 29 hours per week of work or job training to qualify for Medicaid under a bill that cleared a Michigan legislative committee Wednesday, months after the Trump administration announced it would permit such requirements.
The Republican-led Michigan Competitiveness Committee moved the measure to the full state Senate on a 4-1 party-line vote.
“It’s not about saving money for the state. It’s about securing funds for those who really need it,” said the sponsor, Sen. Mike Shirkey, a Clark Lake Republican who estimated his legislation might affect 300,000 of the state’s 2.3 million Medicaid recipients. Enrollment and spending on the federal-state health insurance program for low-income residents have soared under an expansion authorized by the Obama-era health law.
There would be an exemption from the work requirement for caretakers, pregnant women, full-time students, those with disabilities and others. The measure was supported by business and conservative groups and opposed by health providers, organized labor and others.
“I fundamentally believe that the right to health care should be protected for all our citizens. That right should not be predicated on the number of hours they work,” said Democratic Sen. Rebekah Warren, of Ann Arbor.
Tanya Baker, a spokeswoman for Republican Gov. Rick Snyder — a strong advocate of an expansion program that has provided Medicaid to more than 600,000 additional adults — said his office was continuing to work with Shirkey “in a positive and collaborative way. The latest draft is still under review, but things are certainly moving forward and we’re grateful for the senator’s willingness to work with us.”
The Kaiser Family Foundation says three states — Arkansas, Indiana and Kentucky— have Medicaid work requirements, while seven others have requests pending before the federal government.
Bob
Despite what liberals say, health care is not a right.
Old Bob
This is way past due
Common cents
Libtards believe that no one should be responsible for themselves and they should be the arbitrators of others money.
Mr Potato Head
Universal Healthcare would lower the costs for everyone, and provide better coverage. In the end everyone wins… Except the insurance companies who should already be lowering premiums with that nice corporate tax cut. You know the one that also allowed me to have an extra 1.50 in my weekly pay check. Thank you, Thank you, conservatives. How did the nation survive without your guidance all these years.
My life has greatly improved since Republicans controlled all of the branches of government.
Again, a big Thank You.
Matt
False. And you have no facts to back that up.
Mr Potato Head
What, you can’t just take my word that my life is so much better now that I have an extra 1.50 a week in my pay check? Do you want me to post last years vs this years check stubs or what?
na
Tell it to my employer who won’t let you work beyond 28 hours a week because then they would have to give you insurance.
Old Bob
You can thank Obama for that.
na
I don’t see anyone trying to change it. Now I am being penalized because of it.
Common cents
There are more jobs now than people to fill them. Get a better job.
NA
I am already working multiple jobs. Is is OK if I sleep a few hours a night? Rest assured I have done everything in my power to get another job. I have been told to stay where I am because it is better than they can offer, I will be bored and quit, I’m overqualified, I will have kids and quit/want to work less hours…I have heard it all. I have done everything right and I am sure I have more education than you. The only thing left to do is get a job out of state, hence the Michigan brain drain, but not a possibility when you’re the caretaker.
Common cents
There are more jobs now than people to fill them. Get a better job.
NA
Since you seem to know where all of these great jobs with insurance are, please offer me one. Try being grateful for having a good paying job with insurance instead of being condescending.
Goofy
Why does this mention how it is also supported by business groups… Of course they support it, this is how they will be able to fill those crappy low paying jobs that are opening up as they ship the illegals out of the country.
Universal Health Care is something we should be working towards.
Common cents
People paying for their own health insurance or getting a job with it is what you should be working for. Why do you think other citizens should buy you health insurance????
Mr Potato Head
Why should people without children pay for public schools, or people who don’t drive pay for roads, or people who don’t believe in war pay for the military, People in jail for non violent crimes, people in jail for weed, lawsuits people win after cops shoot people for no reason… The list is endless on all levels of government.
There are lots of things I don’t like paying for but for the good of the community I pay them.
NA
You are paying for it one way or the other. They will go to the ER without insurance and your insurance rates and prices will go higher to cover it.
Mr Potato Head
I don’t think someone would be eligible for Medicaid if they worked that many hours… lol
The problem is that if they earn more then 133% of poverty for that household it could actually cost more then if they stopped working. They loose access to food stamps, assistance with winter energy costs, help with lowered priced insurance though Medicaid, and other community services provided to poverty stricken households.
The government should allow those people to keep those benefits for the first year after getting their first jobs, if the company doesn’t provide them with health insurance. Most people without a job history are going to end up getting part time jobs or full time at smaller companies who don’t provide it.
Working and having to pay out more then 1/2 your paycheck to health insurance is just going to make their lives worse off, and take away the thrill of working again.
It really is a sad deal all around…