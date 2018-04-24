Morning Buzz for Tuesday, April 24

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

Here's what people are talking about on this Tuesday.

1.) Former President George H.W. Bush, 93, appears to be responding to treatment after being hospitalized Sunday for a blood infection. His hospitalization came just one day after former First Lady Barbara Bush was laid to rest.

2.) The De Zwaan Windmill in Windmill Island Gardens in Holland has now been designated a Michigan Historic Site. A green marker will go out in front of the structure, telling its history. It was built in the Netherlands back in 1761 and brought to Michigan in 1964. It's the only working authentic Dutch windmill in the United States.

3.) Looking to snag a new job in the popular bar scene here in West Michigan? BarFly Ventures, the parent company behind HopCat, Stella's Lounge and Grand Raids Brewing is hosting a job fair today and tomorrow. They are hiring for front and back of the house positions. Bring your resume to Grand Rapids Brewing today until 3p.m. and tomorrow from 12p.m. to 6p.m.

4.) The long awaiting blooming of the Corpse Flower at Tucson Botanical Gardens in Arizona has happened. Visitors waited several hours to catch a glimpse of "Rosie". This type of flower only blooms once every seven to ten years. The flower got its name from the rotting flesh odor that they emit but surprisingly, visitors didn't get a whiff of the scent. Experts believe Rosie might be too young to emit the smell.

5.) Are you desperate for a better night's sleep? What happens to you at the office might be the reason why you aren't sleeping. After surveying nearly 700 U.S. Department of Agriculture employees, using factors like how many work hours a week, whether they look after children or even how much they drank, it was determined that people who had negative experiences at work, work more likely to sleep poorly.