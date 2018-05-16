19-year-old girl missing out of Lowell found

UPDATE: Lowell Police say that Leah Lilly has been found and thanks everyone for their help.

LOWELL, Mich. — Police are asking for the public’s help Tuesday to find a missing teenager.

19-year-old Leah Lilly was last seen at the Fallasburg dam in downtown Lowell on Tuesday evening. She was reportedly wearing black jeans and a hooded sweatshirt at the time.

If you know anything about her whereabouts, you are asked to call the Lowell Police Department at (616) 897-7123.