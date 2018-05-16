19-year-old girl missing out of Lowell found

UPDATE: Lowell Police say that Leah Lilly has been found and thanks everyone for their help.
LOWELL, Mich. — Police are asking for the public’s help Tuesday to find a missing teenager.
19-year-old Leah Lilly was last seen at the Fallasburg dam in downtown Lowell on Tuesday evening. She was reportedly wearing black jeans and a hooded sweatshirt at the time.
If you know anything about her whereabouts, you are asked to call the Lowell Police Department at (616) 897-7123.
1 Comment
Ken Olson
Great to hear she has been located. How is the Fallasburg dam near downtown Lowell when Fallasburg is miles north of town?