THREE RIVERS, Mich. — Police in Three Rivers say they have identified the parents of a 2-year-old child who was found alone Wednesday.

Three Rivers Police Department says a boy was found in the area of 8th Street around 2:40 p.m.

Police said in an updated Facebook post that his parents have been identified. Child Protective Services currently has custody of the boy, officials said.

No other information about the case was released.