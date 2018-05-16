Ben Wallace introduced as Grand Rapids Drive ownership partner

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich -- The Grand Rapids Drive announced former Pistons great Ben Wallace as an ownership partner on Wednesday at a press conference at the Kroc Center.

Wallace, who helped the Pistons to an NBA Championship in 2004, said he has some interest in working in the NBA and wants to learn the business side of basketball.

The G League was not around in Wallace's playing days, but he earned everything he got as a player and feels as though he has some wisdom to share with young players.

"I didn't want anybody to give me any handouts" Wallace said. "All I wanted was an opportunity to prove myself and everyone I got I made the most of it. Just trying to let the guys know that sometime one door close to open up another one and the G League is an open door for them to come through and hone on their talents."

Having Wallace should provide the Drive with a much needed shot in the arm.

"Whether it is season ticket holders, sponsors, community partners, it lets them know that we are here long term and they can invest and they can get behind and get excited about our season which is something we've kind of had to fight with kind of the history of basketball in Grand Rapids" Drive president Steve Jbara said. "Now having somebody like Ben adds so much credibility, consistency and shows somebody like that is willing to get involved others can get behind it as well."

The Drive completed its 4th season last month and made the playoffs for the 1st time in franchise history.