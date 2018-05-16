Detroit Pistons former champion Ben Wallace announces partnership with Drive

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. - Wallace announcing that he will be involved in the front office and is excited learn the other side of basketball.

Wallace was a powerful defensive player in the NBA. He won NBA Defensive Player of the Year Award four times during his nine year career in Detroit. Wallace played a large roll in the 2004-2005 NBA Finals run, (2004 champions) Wallace and Jbara have this summer to prepare for the 2018-19 season which begins in early November and is hosted at the Delta Plex in Walker, MI.