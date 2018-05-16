Dr. Bitner will discuss menopause and women’s health at upcoming Doctor Dialogue, May 23

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

Women are mothers, wives, caregivers and professionals who spend so much time taking care of others that they often overlook caring for themselves. Know that it's never to early or late to start working towards a healthier lifestyle, which is why Spectrum Health is hosting an upcoming interactive panel discussion aimed at women about midlife, menopause, and sexual health on Wednesday, May 23.

Spectrum Health's nationally recognized menopause specialist Dr. Diana Bitner, along with nurse Laura DeFraia, came on the show to talk about the symptoms of menopause, one of the many topics to be discussed at the upcoming Women’s Health Doctor Dialogue, “Reclaim Your Sexual Well-Being!”

As women age into their 40s or 50s, they'll start to experience symptoms of menopause including:

Hot flashes

Mood changes

Sleep disturbances

Sexual health concerns such as pain, dryness, low libido, or irregular bleeding.

All women experience menopause, so it's important to know what's happening to their bodies and why. Learn more about menopause and a wide variety of other women's health topics at Spectrum Health's Doctor Dialogue: Reclaim Your Sexual Well-Being. Midlife and menopause experts, like Dr. Bitner, will host a panel about menopause and the following women's health topics:

Sex therapy

Vibrators, lubrications and other practical solutions

Menopausal vaginal dryness and treatment options

Urinary incontinence and surgical solutions

Pelvic floor health

The panel will start at 6 p.m. at the Calvin College Prince Conference Center. The event is free and open to the public, but attendees must register at spectrumhealth.org/doctordialogue or call (616)-267-2626 option 4.

Can't make it to the event? Spectrum Health will be streaming the event live on their Facebook page.

Dr. Bitner's office is located at 3800 Lake Michigan Drive Northwest, Suite A. To schedule an appointment with her, call (616)-267-8225.

