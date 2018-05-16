Driver dies in Kalamazoo crash during medical emergency

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

KALAMAZOO, Mich. -- The Kalamazoo Department of Public Safety says a man went into cardiac arrest and died Wednesday evening, moments after his car slammed into the back of a semi-truck car carrier.

Life-saving measures were attempted, but police say the 26-year-old driver of the car died at the scene. First responders arrived at the crash scene around 6:48 p.m., in the 3800 block of Stadium Drive. That's east of Drake Road.

Kalamazoo DPS is investigating the cause of the crash, and asks anyone with more information about it to contact them at (269)-337-8994, or Silent Observer: (269)-343-2100.