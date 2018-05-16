Meet MI author, Wade Rouse, at GRPL book signing tonight

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

It's hard to top Grandma's cooking, but for Michigan author Wade Rouse his grandmother's beloved recipe boxes held treasures that he felt should be shared with the world. In honor of his grandmother, he wrote The Recipe Box, a story inspired by his grandmother's recipes, and he'll be at the Grand Rapids Public Library for a special event Wednesday night.

The Recipe Box is about a young lost woman who returns to her home in Northern Michigan, spending a summer working on her family's orchard and baking with the women in her family. Throughout the story, she uses her grandmother's recipe box to reconnect with the important women in her life, and rediscover her passion for food.

Rouse says he was inspired by his grandmothers' recipe boxes and is filled with their special dessert recipes like his grandmother's Cherry Chip Cake, and his mother-in-law's Family Apple Crisp. Rouse said his cottage kitchen in Saugatuck served as the perfect test kitchen for these recipes.

Rouse says this book is a reminder of the preciousness of family, and the importance of preserving family memories. He also said that The Recipe Box is a love letter to northern Michigan in particular; northern Michigan's orchards, roadside stands, and pie pantry restaurants served as an inspiration for the book's setting.

Rouse is also known by his pen name, Viola Shipman. He chose this name as a way to honor his grandmother, and other elders in the community.

There will be a book reading and signing at Grand Rapids Public Library at 7 p.m. tonight (Wednesday.) Books will be available for purchase at the event.

For more information, visit violashipman.com.