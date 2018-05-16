Police escort ‘student in crisis’ out of Cedar Springs Middle School

CEDAR SPRINGS, Mich. — The Cedar Springs Public Schools district says “a student in crisis” was assisted out of the Cedar Springs Middle School late Wednesday morning, with the help of law enforcement and emergency personnel.

It happened around 11 a.m. at the school on 16 Mile Road at Northland Drive. A letter written by Middle School principal Sue Spahr was sent to parents saying, in part, “Please help your child know that all is well, no one is in trouble, and everyone is safe.”

The district’s interim superintendent, Mark Dobias, tells FOX 17 in an email message that “the situation was handled very professionally by the principal, her staff and our partners in law enforcement.”

The nature of the “crisis” and what led up to it was not disclosed, but the letter to parents assured them that “the safety of your student is always our first priority.”

The letter said 8th-grade students were kept at lunch/recess for an extra 20 minutes, while the student “exited the building through the back stairwell. Some students who were in their classrooms may have seen law enforcement escort the student away from the building. Please know that the student is receiving the help and support that they need from professional personnel.”