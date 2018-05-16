Summer film series announces new location, 2018 lineup

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. — The annual summer film series hosted by Downtown Grand Rapids is making a move from Ah-Nab-Awen Park to 555 Monroe Avenue NW in Grand Rapids.
“Ah-Nab-Awen Park capably hosted Movies for 5 years,” said DGRI Chief Outcomes Officer Andy Guy. “However the City’s acquisition of this sizeable riverfront property in Monroe North gives us a new place to gather and relax along the Grand River. Hosting the event at this new location also offers multiple advantages that will enhance an up-and-coming neighborhood and the overall outdoor movie-going experience.”
With a new name of Movies on Monroe the series kicked on June 8 and is free to the public.
The 2018 lineup is:
June 8
- The Greatest Showman (PG)
- Big (PG)
June 22
- The Princess Bride (PG)
- The Big Lebowski
July 6
- Major Payne (PG-13)
- Saving Private Ryan (R)
July 20
- West Side Story (G)
- The Shape of Water (R)
August 3
- Shrek (PG)
- Hidden Figures (PG)
August 17
- Wonder Woman (PG-13)
- Black Panther (PG-13)