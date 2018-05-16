Summer film series announces new location, 2018 lineup

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. — The annual summer film series hosted by Downtown Grand Rapids is making a move from Ah-Nab-Awen Park to 555 Monroe Avenue NW in Grand Rapids.

“Ah-Nab-Awen Park capably hosted Movies for 5 years,” said DGRI Chief Outcomes Officer Andy Guy. “However the City’s acquisition of this sizeable riverfront property in Monroe North gives us a new place to gather and relax along the Grand River. Hosting the event at this new location also offers multiple advantages that will enhance an up-and-coming neighborhood and the overall outdoor movie-going experience.”

With a new name of Movies on Monroe the series kicked on June 8 and is free to the public.

The 2018 lineup is:

June 8

The Greatest Showman (PG)

Big (PG)

June 22

The Princess Bride (PG)

The Big Lebowski

July 6

Major Payne (PG-13)

Saving Private Ryan (R)

July 20

West Side Story (G)

The Shape of Water (R)

August 3

Shrek (PG)

Hidden Figures (PG)

August 17