Battle Creek woman gets 25-50 years for abusing 4-year-old

BATTLE CREEK, Mich. (AP) — A mid-Michigan woman whom police say beat her son and locked him in a closet for days at a time has been sentenced to 25 to 50 years in prison.

Twenty-four-year-old Megan Schug of Battle Creek learned her sentence Friday in Calhoun County Circuit Court after pleading guilty in February to a charge of child abuse.

The Battle Creek Enquirer reports the 24-year-old woman apologized in court.

Doctors said the boy, then 4, was lethargic, emaciated and nearly dead when Schug took him to a hospital on March 22, 2017.

Police say his feet were bound and he was forced to urinate and defecate on himself. Prosecutors say the child lost several toes to gangrene.

Schug’s boyfriend, 36-year-old Isaac Miller, also has been charged with child abuse.