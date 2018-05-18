Comedy show honoring women taking over Grand Rapids

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. -- If you are looking for something fun to do this weekend, there is a two-day comedy festival honoring women in comedy.

The Lass Laugh Comedy festival kicks off Friday in Grand Rapids.

There are shows both Friday and Saturday at the dog story theater.

Performances include comedians from all over the Midwest.

In addition, there will be special comedy workshops for potential artists.

below is a full line-up:

Friday, May 18

○ LLCF show featuring sketch, stand up and improv comedy

○ 7:30-9:30 PM at Dog Story Theater $15

Saturday, May 19

○ Lass Laugh Workshop: Comedic Acting 10 a.m.-12 p.m.

○ Lass Laugh Workshop: Heightened Play (Improv) 12 p.m.-3 p.m.

Saturday, May 19

○ LLCF show featuring sketch, stand up and improv comedy

○ 7:30-9:30 p.m. at Dog Story Theater $15

Saturday, May 19

○ Shortform Showdown featuring experienced improvisors in a friendly match for

laughs

○ 10:00 - 11:15 p.m. at Dog Story Theater $7

Tickets for all events can be found at http://www.lasslaugh.com