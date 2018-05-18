Downtown GR to transform into disc golf course for Urban Disco Tournament

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

Downtown Grand Rapids will transform into a playground for disc golf players during as they complete for a good cause at the Urban Disco Tournament on Saturday.

Teams will compete in a 18-hole disc golf competition spread throughout downtown Grand Rapids, taking over the streets, buildings and beyond.

The course will start at Heartside Park, taking players down Ionia, through the alley, on to the rooftop of Lambert, Edwards & Associates, down Fulton towards Van Andel Arena, back through Heartside Park, and end at the Downtown Market.

All funds will go towards Heart of West Michigan United Way.

Warm up starts at 8 a.m. with flight times starting at 9 a.m., 11 a.m. and 1 p.m.

Registration cost $250 per five person team. Each player will leave with a swag bag, plus there is a grand prize for the team that gets first place in the tournament. Register before Friday, May 18 at 11:59 p.m. to get half price on registration fees.

For more information, visit urbandisco.com.