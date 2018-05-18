GR Mayor kicks off National Bike to work day

Posted 5:47 AM, May 18, 2018, by , Updated at 08:58AM, May 18, 2018

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. -- If you didn't know, today is National Bike to Work day and people from across the world will be leaving their car keys at home and riding their bike to work.

Among the many, the mayor of Grand Rapids, Mayor Rosalynn Bliss, will be making her way downtown this morning as she rides her bike to work, too.

Bliss will be riding to work alongside members of the Greater Grand Rapids Bicycle Coalition. She says this is a way to celebrate bicycling as a clean and healthy way to get to work.

Biking to work statistics:

-Motorists breathe about 60% more carbon monoxide and significantly more pollutants than cyclists.
-Kids who ride a school bus inhale up to a million times more vehicle emissions than the average person outside the bus
-Riding your bike to school or work can also improve your cardio-respiratory fitness.

