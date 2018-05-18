Helicopter drops into downtown Grand Rapids for Armed Forces Thanksgiving event

Posted 2:47 PM, May 18, 2018, by , Updated at 05:04PM, May 18, 2018

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. - A dramatic helicopter stop in downtown Grand Rapids highlighted a event to thank those who serve in the Armed Forces.

The Lakota helicopter landed at Ah-Nab-Awen Park by the Gerald R. Ford Presidential Museum during the Friday morning commute. Students were able to speak with veterans and active military members while checking out the helicopter between 9:00 a.m. and 11:00 a.m.

Vernice Armour, the first African-American female combat pilot was also at the event and provided the keynote speech at the 3rd Annual Armed Forces Thanksgiving Luncheon.

