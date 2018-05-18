The Flying Dutch get a rematch on Saturday in Game 2 at 1pm with a chance to force a decisive Game 3.
Hope Softball falls in Game 1 of Super Regionals
-
Hope Softball falls short of Super Regional Title
-
Hope Softball advances to Super Regionals
-
‘Big 3’ lead Hope softball into NCAA Tournament
-
Caledonia, Hudsonville split OK Red softball doubleheader
-
Grand Rapids Catholic Central rallies to beat Unity Christian, win regional championship
-
-
The Gobles grow closer through softball
-
Jokes help Lipovsky in the circle for GVSU
-
Spring Lake softball wins regional title
-
South Haven scores early and often in seminal win over Dearborn Divine Child
-
Grandville tops Rockford in regional semifinals
-
-
Caledonia blanks Alpena, advances to state semifinals
-
Zeeland tops Grandville in regional semifinal
-
Caledonia softball wins regional championship