Kalamazoo man arrested on felony warrant; faces gun and drug charges

KALAMAZOO, Mich. — Police say they recovered drugs and a handgun after they checked on a person acting suspiciously Friday afternoon.

It happened in the 700 block of S. Howard Street.

According to a press release from the Kalamazoo Department of Public Safety, the 28-year-old Kalamazoo resident had a felony warrant out for his arrest. Police say they found the man had a handgun, marijuana, meth and heroin in his possession.

The man was taken into custody on the felony warrant and also faces Felony Firearm, Possession with Intent to Deliver Marijuana, Possession with Intent to Deliver Heroin and Possession of Methamphetamine.

Anyone with information is asked to call the Kalamazoo Department of Public Safety at (269) 337-8994 or Silent Observer at (269) 343-2100.