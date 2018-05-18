Woman pedestrian hit by train, killed in Kalamazoo County

Posted 8:55 PM, May 18, 2018, by , Updated at 08:01AM, May 19, 2018

SCOTTS, Mich. -- Police in Kalamazoo have learned the identity of the woman who was fatally struck by a train Friday night in a rural area of Kalamazoo County.

She was struck by a Canadian National Railway freight train around 7:45 p.m., according to Undersheriff James VanDyken. He tells  FOX 17 the woman was walking on the track with her back to the train when she was hit near 36th Street, south of MN Avenue.

That's in the village of Scotts, and the location is by the Climax Township/Pavilion Township border.

FOX 17's Casey Walsh reported live from the scene at 11 p.m. Friday that investigators have now identified the woman, and trying to contact and notify her family.

Details surrounding the incident are being investigated.

This is a developing story

Leave a Reply

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out /  Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out /  Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out /  Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out /  Change )

w
Cancel

Connecting to %s