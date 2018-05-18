Woman pedestrian hit by train, killed in Kalamazoo County

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

SCOTTS, Mich. -- Police in Kalamazoo have learned the identity of the woman who was fatally struck by a train Friday night in a rural area of Kalamazoo County.

She was struck by a Canadian National Railway freight train around 7:45 p.m., according to Undersheriff James VanDyken. He tells FOX 17 the woman was walking on the track with her back to the train when she was hit near 36th Street, south of MN Avenue.

That's in the village of Scotts, and the location is by the Climax Township/Pavilion Township border.

FOX 17's Casey Walsh reported live from the scene at 11 p.m. Friday that investigators have now identified the woman, and trying to contact and notify her family.

Details surrounding the incident are being investigated.

This is a developing story