Autopsy scheduled Monday after body found Friday in Buck Creek

UPDATE - Saturday 5 p.m.:

The Wyoming Department of Public Safety says an autopsy is scheduled for Monday. The woman's identity has not been confirmed yet. Police also say she has not been connected with any Missing Person reports, so far.

---------------------

WYOMING, Mich. -- Police in Wyoming are trying to identify a woman's body found in Buck Creek on Friday night.

The city's Department of Public Safety says officers responded to the area south of 54th Street near Clay Avenue, around 8:43 p.m. Friday. That, after hikers exploring the nearby woods found the body "partially in the waters of Buck Creek."

Police say the hikers contacted them after that, and investigators now are trying to determine the cause of death. The Wyoming Public Safety updated a late-night news release Friday to say the body was that of a woman.

"It is not clear at this point how long the body had been there or whether foul play was involved."