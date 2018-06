× Annual Memorial Day Ceremony

WYOMING, Mich. — In honor of Memorial Day, on Monday May 28th, the city of Wyoming will host its annual Memorial Day Ceromony.

The event will take place at the Veterans Memorial Garden at 7 p.m.

It will feature guest speaker Sargent Brian Gravelyn, who served in the Marine Corps, the Lee High School band, and a rifle volley salute.

Community members are welcome and encouraged to attend.