City of GR announces Sunday lane shift involving 2 busy roadways

Posted 8:10 AM, May 19, 2018, by , Updated at 09:20AM, May 20, 2018

Lane shift planned Sunday for westbound Lake Michigan Drive NW just past I-196 off-ramp

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. — The City of Grand Rapids is warning drivers about a lane shift planned Sunday.

We’re told there is a lane shift planned Sunday for westbound Lake Michigan Drive NW just past the Interstate 196 off-ramp.

The westbound off-ramp from I-196 and westbound lane of Lake Michigan NW will merge into the westbound lanes closest to the center turn lane.

The lane shift, which runs from 7 a.m. to 3 p.m. Sunday, is so that crews can repair fire hydrants.

 

