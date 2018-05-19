Goats clearing poison ivy from West Michigan state park

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

GRAND HAVEN, Mich. -- The cutest seasonal employees with the Ottawa County Parks and Recreation Department are back to work this morning.

The so-called 'Eco Goats' are back to work at Riverside Park in Grand Haven and this year the crew has expanded after a couple goats gave birth this spring.

The department posting this video on its Facebook page showing the goats out eating both invasive wood species and pervasive poison ivy.

If you decide to go and check them out be careful; poison ivy oils stay on their fur.