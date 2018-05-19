Governor helps lead Grand Rapids fight against cystic fibrosis

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. — Gov. Rick Snyder and his wife joined hundreds of people for Saturday’s Great Strides Cystic Fibrosis Walk.

The annual event took place at Millennium Park in Grand Rapids.

The Snyders joined B.J. and Kelly Klotz plus their daughter, Kamryn, leading the walk to raise awareness for cystic fibrosis and to raise money for research for a cure.

