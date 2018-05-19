Kalamazoo Department of Public Safety accepting applications

Posted 10:32 PM, May 19, 2018

KALAMAZOO, Mich. — If you are considering a career in law enforcement, the Kalamazoo Department of Public Safety is accepting applications for new recruits.

Candidates will have to complete a written test, background check, physical exam, and several interviews.

If you’re interested, you’ll have to prove you’re a U.S. citizen, have a high school or GED diploma, and a valid driver’s license.

Applicants do not need to have certification, the department will sponsor new employees for police academy, and fire training.

The window to get your name in the hat will close on May 29th.

2 comments

  • On It

    It really annoys me that they are so pc that it is ‘the department of public safety’!

    It’s the POLICE department! If you have a problem with that, you don’t deserve protection.

    Reply
    • Michael

      It isn’t about being pc. Departments that only do police work are police departments. Departments that do police work and fight fires are departments of public safety. Kalamazoo trains their police officers as firemen hence the public safety title.

      Reply