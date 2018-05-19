× Kalamazoo Department of Public Safety accepting applications

KALAMAZOO, Mich. — If you are considering a career in law enforcement, the Kalamazoo Department of Public Safety is accepting applications for new recruits.

Candidates will have to complete a written test, background check, physical exam, and several interviews.

If you’re interested, you’ll have to prove you’re a U.S. citizen, have a high school or GED diploma, and a valid driver’s license.

Applicants do not need to have certification, the department will sponsor new employees for police academy, and fire training.

The window to get your name in the hat will close on May 29th.