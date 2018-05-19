× Michigan plans $1.7M water survey for chemical contaminants

LANSING, Mich. (AP) — Michigan is planning a $1.7 million survey for certain kinds of industrial chemical contaminants in water supplies around the state.

The chemicals are known as PFAS, which stands for per- and polyfluoroalkyl substances. Unsafe levels have been detected in lakes and drinking water in Michigan, including near military facilities and near where footwear company Wolverine World Wide dumped waste decades ago.

The Michigan PFAS Action Response Team on Friday announced plans for the study and officials hope to finish it by the end of the year.

The Michigan Department of Environmental Quality this week began sending out letters to Michigan’s 1,380 public water systems outlining the study. Also, more than 450 schools that operate their own wells will be considered priority testing sites.