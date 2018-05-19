Missing 36-year-old Sturgis woman is found

Posted 1:54 PM, May 19, 2018, by , Updated at 10:22AM, May 20, 2018

Amanda Lea Griffith

UPDATE:

From the Sturgis Police Department at 10:07 a.m. Sunday…

“Update on Missing Female Amanda Lea Griffith.  She has been located and is safe.  Thank you for your assistance.”

—————————————————————————————————–

STURGIS, Mich. — Sturgis Police are asking the public for assistance in locating a missing 36-year-old woman.

They said Amanda Lea Griffith has not been seen since Wednesday.

Anybody with any information on her whereabouts is being asked to contact St. Joseph County Central Dispatch at (269) 467-4195 or the Sturgis Police Department at (269) 659-7260.

