Pints for Pits in Hudsonville

HUDSONVILLE, Mich.– A fundraiser to help raise money and awareness for pit bull dogs is planned for Saturday.

The fundraiser kicks off at noon, at Harley Davidson Grand Rapids which are teaming up with ‘Pet Tales Rescue’ to raise awareness for its rescue efforts.

The organization helps find homes for pit bulls, who are often ostricized due to sterotypes and misconceptions.

The fundraiser will include outdoor jenga, cornhole, food and even some hard cider and the first 100 people get a suprise gift.

Tickets are $15 at the door.

Anyone under 20 years old will cost $5 and kids under 2 years old are free.

Benefits will help support the rescue in its mission.