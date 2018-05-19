× Rouge Obstacle Adventure Race

AUGUSTA, Mich. — Prepare to get a little dirty this weekend during the Rogue Obstacle Adventure Race.

Kids ages five to 14, get the opportunity to run through the trails of Sherman Lake YMCA Outdoor Center.

The races kick off Sunday at noon.

Ages five to ten will run one mile, and ages 11 through 14 will run two miles.

Admission is 25 dollars, all participants receive an event t-shirt. Parents can run with their kids for free.

After the races, there will be refreshments, activities and camp tours.