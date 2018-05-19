ROYAL WEDDING: Here’s how the rest of their day looks

Their first reception started at 2 p.m. (9 a.m. ET). Hosted by Queen Elizabeth, the lunchtime soirée at St. George’s Hall in Windsor Castle featured champagne, canapés and music from Elton John.

Tonight, they’ll head to their second reception. It’s being held off the Windsor Castle grounds, at a country property nearby, Frogmore House. We’ll see Harry and Meghan travel to this party, which starts at 7 p.m. (2 p.m. ET)

The evening reception, hosted my Prince Charles, will be much smaller, with about 200 guests. But don’t expect many details: Nothing is going to be reported from it. In other words, it’s like a black hole in royal history, CNN’s Max Foster explains.

And Harry is a bit of a party animal — so expect it to go late into the night, Foster added.