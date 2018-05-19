‘Save Our Selves’ Flag Day celebration
GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. — Today the Grand Rapids West International Church of Nazarene has a number of events the family can enjoy.
The event will start with morning worship at 11 a.m.
From noon until 1:30 p.m. there will be drumming, cooking, and history courses all based around Haitian culture.
Space will be limited.
Mac Woods
Right. Flag Day is June 14th. Every year. “Save ourselves” is a particularly absurd theme (and sentence) for any church proclaiming the Gospel to use. Is this a millennial thing (?) or is the leadership at this alleged church actually that dense?