‘Save Our Selves’ Flag Day celebration

GRAND RAPIDS,  Mich. — Today the Grand Rapids West International Church of Nazarene has a number of events the family can enjoy.

The event will start  with morning worship at 11 a.m.

From noon until 1:30 p.m. there will be drumming, cooking, and history courses all based around Haitian culture.

Space will be limited.

1 Comment

  • Mac Woods

    Right. Flag Day is June 14th. Every year. “Save ourselves” is a particularly absurd theme (and sentence) for any church proclaiming the Gospel to use. Is this a millennial thing (?) or is the leadership at this alleged church actually that dense?

    Reply