Stolen prosthetic arm leads to burglary suspects’ arrests

Michael Martin (left), Emma St. Claire (center) and Mike Mulligan (right) (Credit: Nevada County Sheriff’s Office)

NEVADA CITY, Calif. – Three burglary suspects were arrested Wednesday when a missing prosthetic arm was found in their car.

The prosthetic arm (Credit: Nevada County Sheriff’s Office)

The Nevada County Sheriff’s Office reports investigators were searching for the suspects responsible for a burglary that took place last week in which, a prosthetic arm was taken.

An officer with the Grass Valley Police Department came across the suspects and found the arm after searching their car.

Michael Martin, Emma St. Claire and Mike Mulligan were all arrested on suspicion of burglary and possession of stolen property. They were booked into the Wayne Brown Correctional Facility.

The arm has been returned to its owner.

