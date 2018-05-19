× Pedestrian struck by car, killed in northeast Kent County

OAKFIELD TOWNSHIP, Mich. — Kent County Sheriff’s deputies have identified the person killed after being struck by a car late Saturday night in Oakfield Township.

The Kent County Dispatch Authority tells FOX 17 a man was struck by a car just before 10 p.m. Saturday at 1264 Lincoln Lake Avenue, near MacClain Street NE, in Oakfield Township. That’s in northeast Kent County, north of 14 Mile Road.

Sheriff’s deputies say a white male was struck by a southbound car on Lincoln Lake Avenue.

The County Dispatch says the Lincoln Lake/MacClean intersection was shut down around 10:17 p.m.

Police told FOX 17 at the scene they don’t believe – preliminarily – that alcohol or drugs were involved in the crash.

At about 4 p.m. Sunday, the Kent County Sheriff’s Office identified the victim as Nicolaus Martin, 22, of Evart.

The incident remains under investigation by the Kent County Sheriff’s Office.