× 28-year-old shot to death in Muskegon Heights

MUSKEGON HEIGHTS, Mich. — A countywide task force has been activated to investigate a fatal shooting in Muskegon Heights early Sunday morning.

It marked the first homicide in Muskegon Heights this year.

According to Muskegon Heights police chief Joe Thomas, shortly after midnight Muskegon Heights Police received a report of a shooting in the 2300 block of Jefferson Street. Upon arriving at the scene, officers discovered a 28-year-old man who had been shot in the chest and allegedly robbed.

Thomas said the man said his attackers were wearing masks, robbed him and took his money. He was transported to the hospital where he died at about 5 a.m. Sunday.

Thomas said police did a neighborhood canvass and a canine track, and discovered a bullet casing that appeared to be freshly used in the area where they found the victim.

Thomas said that more than money was taken, that some other things also were stolen.

Police contacted the victim’s girlfriend, who said that he had been driving her car. Officers located the car in the city of Muskegon, but they have reason to believe that the man was shot in Muskegon Heights.

“He didn’t tell us about the car,” said Thomas.

“We have activated the Muskegon County major crimes task force because leads are taking us all over the county,” he said.

That car is now in the custody of Muskegon Heights.

“This is not a random shooting,” said Thomas.