BALDWIN, Mich. — Thousands of motorcyclists traveled to Baldwin to take part in the annual Blessing of the Bikes on Sunday.
It started in 1972 with four bikes and eight riders. The event has grown over the past four decades to include thousands of people. Riders received a blessing not only for themselves but for their motorcycles.
“It’s a chance for all us motorcyclists to get together one big family-hood," said Andy Pavona. "We arrive under one umbrella and leave under the same umbrella ready for season, in a safe riding season is what we’re looking forward to, is kind of what of blessing is.”
Pavona was one of the motorcyclists that headed to Baldwin Sunday for the event.
“Our family has grown substantially," said Pavona. "Originally it was, they would walk around and bless the bike individually. Now that it has grown substantially, you’ll see someone on stage, give a blessing to a large group of people, they’ll do it a couple times throughout the day.”
Tim Overbeek, who has been riding for a decade, said this was his first year taking part in the blessing. “It’s fun to hang out with a group of fellow bikers," said Overbeek.
He said not only is the blessing a special time for motorcyclists to get together, they also hope people who don't ride get something out of Sunday's event as well.
"There are too many motorcycle accidents, and I think people on the roads are too busy and too preoccupied with other things and they don’t always look enough.”
5 comments
Bob
Riding a blessed motorcycle doesn’t make you invincible.
Gail
No kidding, Bob, and that is not what the Blessing is, but I’ll give you a pass because this was a rather uninformative report. If this is all you have heard about the Annual Blessing of the Bikes in Baldwin, you are still basically ignorant about what is is, through no fault of your own.
ok
what a richard cranium !!! is that better moderators ?
Gail
You really dropped the ball on this report because it has inaccuracies in it and there was so much more you could have brought out about this event, by which I mean the actual Blessing of the Bikes in the airport. You never talk about the main point of it, that the participating bikers are supporting something/someone besides themselves (getting blessed) by attending. My husband and I have been going to The Blessing since the 2nd year, and have not missed very many between then and now. This was the original Blessing from which all the other blessings around the country got their idea! It would have been nice if you had interviewed people who actually KNEW something about the Blessing, like someone from the Para-Dice Motorcycle Club who puts the event on every year, if you had really wanted to do an accurate report about it. But you interview the guy who is at his first blessing and is obviously clueless about what happens. No, there are not several blessing throughout the day, there is one blessing at 1:15 PM. Baldwin has unfortunately allowed this weekend to be more than the Blessing, with all the vendor booths outside the airport, and another motorcycle organization now holds their big rally in Baldwin the same weekend for the last couple of years. The weekend now has more of a festival atmosphere and feels less like a spiritual event, which it started out as. There are too many who come to Baldwin now with no intention of attending the actual Blessing. The airport was and is considered a church sanctuary and is respected as such, which is why many don’t come in because they are just in Baldwin for a party weekend. But like I heard someone from the Para-Dice club say, “If you don’t actually come INTO the airport, you have NOT attended the Annual Blessing of the Bikes in Baldwin, you just happened to be in Baldwin on the same weekend.”
Shiloh's Mom
You’re absolutely right, Gail. Thank you for setting the record straight. The whole point of the Blessing is to ask God for his blessing to keep the bikers safe (by an ordained minister). It is looking to and acknowledging a higher power. Yes it is a fun time of fellowship with other bikers as well, and some celebrating and partying may follow, but the original intention was for a short solemn bike-blessing ceremony.