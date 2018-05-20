Crash in Walker leaves motorcycle rider dead, four others injured

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

WALKER, Mich. -- Police in Walker say they are investigating a fatal crash that happened along West River Drive NW near North Park Street at about 6:40 p.m. on Sunday.

The crash involved a motorcycle and left a 30-year-old Comstock Park man dead and four others injured, according to the City of Walker Police Department,

The man was pronounced dead at the scene after first responders arrived about five minutes after the crash.

Captain Keith Mankel with the Walker Police Department tells FOX 17 the motorcycle was traveling southbound at a high rate of speed when it collided with a red car that was backing out of a private driveway. The crash caused the car to roll over on the road.

The car was carrying four adult passengers who all suffered minor injuries.

The roadway was shutdown for nearly three hours as emergency crews investigated. West River Drive has since reopened.

Mankel says as we approach summer, there will be more motorcycles on the road and that all drivers should be extra cautious.

"Obviously people have a lot to watch out for, make sure they double look and are looking for motorcycles and again, motorcycles need to obey the law as far as speed too, if that is a case in this subject," Mankel tells FOX 17.

Investigators are still determining which party was at fault, though they did get several reports from witnesses who saw the motorcycle speed past other vehicles just before the crash.

Mankel says the identity of the victim will be released after his next of kin is notified.