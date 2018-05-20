Police search for missing man from Grand Rapids Township

Posted 7:49 PM, May 20, 2018, by , Updated at 07:52PM, May 20, 2018

UPDATE – Dane Jacko has been found and is safe.

GRAND RAPIDS TOWNSHIP, Mich. — Police are asking for help in locating Dane Allen Jacko, 20, of Grand Rapids Township.

Authorities say he went missing around 7:30 p.m. from Forest View Hospital on Medical Park Drive NE on Saturday.

Jacko is reportedly in need of his medication, and police are concerned for his safety.

Police say he  5’ 7,” weighs around 150 lbs, and has longer light brown hair. He was last seen wearing a black and blue striped shirt and dark pants.

If you have any information call the Kent County Sheriff’s Office at 616-632-6100.

